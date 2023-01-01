The curvaceous, sugar-white dome and twin belfries of Basílica da Estrela are visible from afar. The echoing interior is awash with pink-and-black marble, which creates a kaleidoscopic effect when you gaze up into the cupola. The neoclassical beauty was completed in 1790 by order of Dona Maria I (whose tomb is here) in gratitude for a male heir.

Don't miss the presépio, home to the incredibly elaborate 500-piece Nativity Scene made of cork and terracotta by celebrated 18th-century sculptor Joaquim Machado de Castro; it's in a room just beyond the tomb. Climb the 112 steps of the dome for far-reaching views over Lisbon.