Casa Fernando Pessoa

Immerse yourself in the life and work of Portuguese modernist founder and author Fernando Pessoa as you wander through his old apartment, browse through his book collection (digitised), attempt to decipher some of his handwritten notes, and admire paintings and tapestries of the author by fellow members of the movement, such as painter Júlio Pomar.

Guided tours and themed tours (€5; check the website for details) are recommended, where an expert guide peels the layers of the author's haunting mind, his work and his fascinating characters. There's a small cafe as well.