The king laid the Aqueduto das Águas Livres’ final stone at Mãe d’Água, the city’s massive 5500-cu-metre main reservoir. Completed in 1834, the reservoir’s cool, echoing chamber is a fine place to admire 19th-century technology. Climb the stairs for a view of the aqueduct and the surrounding neighbourhood. Admission is €5 if there's an exhibition on.