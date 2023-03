A pilgrimage site for fado fans, this is where the Rainha do Fado (Queen of Fado) Amália Rodrigues (1920-99) lived; note the calçada portuguesa (Portuguese sidewalk design) announcing 'Amália'. Short tours take in portraits, glittering costumes and crackly recordings of her performances.

Born in Lisbon in 1920, the diva popularised the genre with her heartbreaking trills and poetic soul.