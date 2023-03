Nurtured by green-fingered students, the Jardim Botânico is a quiet, 1500-species pocket of lushness fresh off a €500,000 renovation that mostly improved infrastructure but also included a new amphitheatre. Look out for Madeiran geraniums, sequoias, purple jacarandas and, by the entrance (upper-level gardens), a gigantic Moreton Bay fig tree. It's also worth a peek inside the butterfly house.