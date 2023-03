This convent is small in size but grand in baroque decor. The inconspicuous box-like facade hides a chapel (1690s), and a church (1681) that survived the 1755 earthquake and is greatly ornamented, with blue-and-white tile-covered walls and intricate Italian-inspired marble floors. Access is through the side door. Guided English tours (€2.50) go deeper on Fridays at 3pm.