Igreja & Museu São Roque

The plain facade of 16th-century Jesuit Igreja de São Roque belies its dazzling interior of gold, marble and Florentine azulejos – bankrolled by Brazilian riches. Its star attraction is Capela de São João Baptista, a lavish confection of amethyst, alabaster, lapis lazuli and Carrara marble. The museum adjoining the church is packed with elaborate sacred art and holy relics.

Free guided tours are offered in four languages. For English, arrive on Thursday (3pm), Friday (11.30am and 4.30pm), Saturday (10am) and Sunday (3pm).