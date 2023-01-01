If the lanky, wrought-iron Elevador de Santa Justa seems uncannily familiar, it’s probably because the neo-Gothic marvel is the handiwork of Raul Mésnier, Gustave Eiffel’s apprentice. It’s Lisbon’s only vertical street lift, built in 1902 and steam-powered until 1907. Get here early to beat the crowds and zoom to the top for sweeping views over the city’s skyline.

Bear in mind, however, that some call the €5.30 fee Santa Injusta! You can save €3.80 by entering the platform from the top (behind Convento do Carmo via Bellalisa restaurant) and paying just €1.50 to access the viewing platform.