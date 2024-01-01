Cemitério dos Ingleses

Príncipe Real, Santos & Estrela

Overgrown with cypress trees, the Cemitério dos Ingleses was founded in 1717. Expats at rest here include Henry Fielding (author of Tom Jones), who died during a fruitless visit to Lisbon in 1754 to improve his health. At the far northwest corner are the remains of Lisbon’s old Jewish cemetery, but it is closed to visitors.

