Overgrown with cypress trees, the Cemitério dos Ingleses was founded in 1717. Expats at rest here include Henry Fielding (author of Tom Jones), who died during a fruitless visit to Lisbon in 1754 to improve his health. At the far northwest corner are the remains of Lisbon’s old Jewish cemetery, but it is closed to visitors.
