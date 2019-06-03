Discover your inner child at the surprisingly enchanting Museu da Marioneta, a veritable Geppetto’s workshop housed in the 17th-century Convento das Bernardas. Alongside superstars such as impish Punch and his Portuguese equivalent Dom Roberto are rarities: Vietnamese water puppets, Sicilian opera marionettes and intricate Burmese shadow puppets. Check out the fascinating exhibit of the making of the animation film A Suspeita.

Tots can try their hand at puppetry. The museum also hosts puppet-making workshops, free weekend puppet shows from October to December and charged shows in the open-air cloister in summer. There's also a new set-up for making your own stop-motion movie. Check the website for details.