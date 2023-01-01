Lavadouro das Francesinhas

Most folks walk right past one of Lisbon's only surviving public laundromats – there's no sign other than 'CML' inscripted across the doorframe – and this historic 1876 landmark sees little action these days (there's a coin-operated facility inside). But it's worth popping your head in and imagining hundreds of lavadeiras (washerwomen) giving the city's sheets a once over. The huge water tanks are still occasionally in use today.

And while this bygone human-powered washing machine is no Dhobi Ghat (Mumbai's insanely fascinating public wash facility), it's a faded piece of Lisbon history that most folks don't know about.