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Spread across seven hills laced with charming cobblestone streets, Lisbon brims with charm. And the views from the city’s numerous miradouros (lookouts) can take often take visitors’ breath away.

Hotels are concentrated in the city’s core, where colorful clusters of buildings spill down to the banks of the wide Tagus River. Yet if you venture further afield, you’ll find that exploring and even basing yourself in the city’s varying neighborhoods will greatly enrich your experience of Lisbon.

Indeed, while a few days might be enough to tick off many of Lisbon’s must-see sights, don’t rush the journey. Instead, take in the atmosphere of Lisbon’s many districts one block at a time – and discover a multitude of reasons to keep coming back for more.

Here are some of the best neighborhoods in Lisbon.

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Left: Mouraria’s narrow streets are filled with cozy bars and restaurants Right: Mouraria has many lookout points with panoramic city views. Kerry Murray for Lonely Planet (2)

1. Mouraria and Alfama

Best neighborhoods for history and atmosphere

The narrow streets in the neighborhood of Mouraria are flanked by full-to-the-brim stores where you can buy everything from power adapters to spices in bulk, while its traditional restaurants are packed at lunchtime with locals speaking dozens of languages. In Alfama, you’ll find sunlit terraces, terracotta rooftops and Lisbon’s most famous viewpoints – the ones you’ll see on postcards.

These two neighborhoods are the oldest in Lisbon and the historic heart of the city. Major landmarks abound here, including Sé de Lisboa, Museu do Aljube, Museu do Teatro Romano, Castelo de São Jorge and Panteão Nacional. But the real magic happens as you wander through the cobblestone streets and up and down the hills, getting lost amid tiled buildings, interior courtyards and pieces of Lisbon's medieval walls.

Base yourself here if you want a vibe that hasn’t changed much in centuries – and don’t mind tourist crowds and fewer transportation options. Both neighborhoods are best explored on foot, with the occasional hop onto one of the classic yellow trams to dodge a steeper hill.

Where to stay

Hotel Mundial (Mid-range): Situated near the public square Praça Martim Moniz in Mouraria, this landmark hotel has one of the city’s most popular rooftop bars.

Patio São Vicente Guest Houses (Mid-range): For something a little different, standalone cottages are arranged around a secluded private courtyard.

Palacete Chafariz d’El Rei (Luxury): Why not go all out and stay at what is perhaps Lisbon’s most beautiful five-star boutique hotel.

Left: Chiado is home to many speciality shops Right: Baixa is where you’ll find many department stores. Kerry Murray for Lonely Planet (2)

2. Baixa, Chiado and Rossio

Best neighborhoods for amenities and transport

All of Lisbon’s historical and cultural layers overlap here. Baixa is a neat, dense grid of streets constructed after the 1755 earthquake destroyed the city. Picturesque Chiado brims with lovely squares, many offering miradouro views for days. Rossio encompasses the area around the huge Praça Dom Pedro IV, with its bewitching patterns of calçada portuguesa (Portuguese cobblestone pavement). To fully see the contrast between these adjacent neighborhoods, head to the viewpoint at the top of Arco da Rua Augusta.

After a morning of sightseeing, go window shopping or buy some souvenirs. On Baixa’s main street, Rua Augusta, traditional stores sit alongside tourist shops. Rossio is all about big plazas and statues, with a few local gems thrown in the mix, such as the 19th-century milliner Azevedo Rua. On Chiado’s busy streets, duck into old-school cafes like A Brasileira and Pastelaria Benard – both ideal for a break after perusing the upscale shops at Rua Garrett.

These neighborhoods have Lisbon’s densest concentration of hotels, hostels, cafes, restaurants and shops, making them prime choices for accommodations for Lisbon visitors. Travelers have direct access to two metro lines (Blue and Green), the urban train to Sintra, and myriad buses and trams. Historic neighborhoods and top landmarks are a short – if uphill – walk away.

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Where to Stay

Home Lisbon Hostel (Budget): In Baixa, the award-winning hostel provides budget-friendly accommodation. My Story Figueira (Mid-range): Seamlessly integrates its architecture with the lively Praça da Figueira across the street.

Martinhal Lisbon Chiado Family Suites (Luxury): Families can opt for this luxury apartment-hotel that provides babysitting services and activities for children in the heart of Chiado.

Left: Bairro Alto has a large number of bars and restaurants. Kerry Murray for Lonely Planet Right: Bairro Alto is set on a steep hill. Kerry Murray for Lonely Planet

3. Bairro Alto, Príncipe Real and Cais do Sodré

Best neighborhoods for restaurants and nightlife

Weekend crowds flow between Bairro Alto and Cais do Sodré, seeking out the next bar stop. If you want to do as locals do, start with dinner and bar-hopping in Bairro Alto, then head downhill to the nightclubs at Cais do Sodré closer to last call (usually around 2am).

Bairro Alto is the more charismatic of the two neighborhoods, with patrons gathering outside tiny bars, drinks in hand, before heading off to wherever the night takes them. The district became the city’s bohemian area in the 1980s, drawing students and artists in search of the musical and intellectual freedom that blossomed here after five decades of a right-wing dictatorship. Although things have changed a bit since then, BA (for short) is still seen as Lisbon’s affordable, unpretentious (if a little raucous) zone for a night out.

Further north is Príncipe Real, a fashionable, affluent area with great restaurants, trendy cafes and sophisticated bars. It’s leafy, too, with Lisbon’s botanical garden and the romantic Jardim do Príncipe Real within its boundaries. In recent years, the neighborhood has become known for its concept stores and design shops.

On the other hand, Cais do Sodré is Lisbon reinvented. In what used to be a shabby haunt for on-leave sailors, cheap and sketchy bars were the norm. These days, while a few of the old bar names live on, the area has turned from seedy red-light district into one of Lisbon’s most popular nightlife zones. Pensão Amor is the best example of the fusion of past and present.

Where to Stay

Stay Inn Lisbon Hostel (Budget): The affordable hostel in the center of Bairro Alto has a shared kitchen and eight brightly decorated individual rooms.

Dear Lisbon Gallery House (Mid-range): A boutique hotel with uniquely designed rooms in one of the area's central streets.

Corpo Santo Hotel (Luxury): A superior five star boutique hotel in Cais do Sodré, with a reading room that incorporates a preserved portion of a 14th-century city wall.

Left: Laid-back Santos abounds with restaurants, bars and cafes Right: Santos' public squares are popular meeting spots. Kerry Murray for Lonely Planet

4. Madragoa, Santos and Alcântara

Best neighborhoods for a taste of local life

If you ask locals where Santos ends and Madragoa begins, you’ll rarely get the same answer – which is why the pair of districts usually get bundled together as one neighborhood. Offices, schools, pretty cafes with decent and free wi-fi, a mix of traditional and modern restaurants, and the vibe of a typical Lisbon neighborhood are the gist of the Santos/Madragoa duo: bustling business area by day and quiet residential neighborhood after office hours.

Fully equipped and furnished short-term rental apartments and a cluster of coworking spaces a short walk or train ride away in nearby Cais do Sodré and Baixa-Chiado have turned Santos and Madragoa into a coveted spot for digital nomads. Fairly well served by public transit, grocery stores, affordable cafes and restaurants, this area is the place to stay for travelers looking for a slice of local Lisbon life.

Nearby Alcântara has a reputation as an industrial and business-oriented quarter – yet a bridge and an old factory have become tourist attractions, while old warehouses now host bars, nightclubs and restaurants. Roam Alcântara’s streets and you’ll see visitor-oriented businesses, family-owned shops, riverside bars and cobblestone backstreets with laundry hanging out to dry.

Where to Stay

LX Hostel (Budget): Located within LX Factory, the stylish hostel offers mixed and female-only dorms, as well as private rooms. It welcomes pets, features a rooftop bar and includes breakfast with every stay.

Emerald House (Mid-range): Just across the street from the Museu Nacional de Arte Antiga is this four-star hotel known for its beautifully decorated rooms.

Palácio Ramalhete (Luxury): If you’re looking for the “wow” factor, look no further than this former 17th-century palace, it is one of Lisbon’s most popular five-star design hotels.

The Museum of Art, Architecture and Technology on the Tagus River in the Belém neighborhood of Lisbon. jimmonkphotography/Shutterstock

5. Belém

Best neighborhood for day trips to the beach

With sprawling manicured gardens, expansive riverside squares and monuments in the elaborate Manueline style honoring the seafaring voyagers of the 15th century, the large district of Belém is considered a day trip for many Lisbon visitors. For those on a short visit, it doesn’t take more than a morning to visit the Mosteiro dos Jerónimos, Padrão dos Descobrimentos and Torre de Belém, with an essential pit stop at Pastéis de Belém (where the famous custard tart is best eaten straight from the oven and sprinkled with cinnamon).

But this leafy and low-key neighborhood, once the suburban summer refuge of royals, has an ideal – and often overlooked – location for those who want to pair days of heavy sightseeing with time at the beach. Carcavelos lies just a 10-minute train ride away; Cascais is 20 minutes further along the line. More ambitiously, you can take the ferry across the river to Trafaria, then a 75-minute bus ride onward to the gorgeous beaches at Costa da Caparica.

Where to Stay

Wine & Books Hotel (Luxury): A culture-driven five-star hotel near Mosteiro dos Jerónimos.

Altis Belém (Luxury): Another on the high end, this hotel has contemporary decor and views toward the Tagus. Breakfast is included, and the hotel has one of the best bars and gourmet restaurants in the city.

Children in the Parque das Nações, Lisbon. Vladimir Staykov/Shutterstock

6. Parque das Nações

Best neighborhood for families

The eastern neighborhood of Parque das Nações grew up around the former grounds of Expo ’98, and it’s the newest part of Lisbon. Although the city center is a train or metro trip away, it doesn’t take more than 30 minutes to reach the must-see attractions. The urban park itself is a great playground for kids – and the real family-friendly gems are the Oceanário de Lisboa, one of the largest aquariums in Europe; and Centro de Ciência Viva, an interactive science museum where both kids and kids at heart are encouraged to touch all displays.

Parque das Nações is one of the best neighborhoods in Lisbon for families, with big chain hotels concentrated between the park and the Oriente Station, the public transit hub for trains, metro and buses. It’s also just a few minutes from the airport.

A good mix of grocery stores, local food shops and family-friendly restaurants like ZeroZero and Sea The Future makes it easy to plan meals before or after a day of sightseeing across town.

Where to Stay



HI Lisboa – Pousada de Juventude (Budget): Offering budget-friendly shared rooms and dorms close to the Moscavide metro station.

Olissippo Oriente (Mind-range): A central and affordable four-star hotel close to the neighborhood’s major sites and public transit.

Myriad by SANA (Luxury): A waterfront towering hotel in Parque das Nações’ most iconic building, Torre Vasco da Gama.