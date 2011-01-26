Welcome to Sintra
Celts worshipped their moon god here, the Moors built a precipitous castle, and 18th-century Portuguese royals swanned around its dreamy gardens. Even Lord Byron waxed lyrical about Sintra’s charms: ‘Lo! Cintra’s glorious Eden intervenes, in variegated maze of mount and glen’, which inspired his epic poem Childe Harold’s Pilgrimage.
It’s the must-do day trip and, if time’s not an issue, has more than enough allure to seize you for days.
Sintra has become quite popular, and it's hard to escape the tourist masses (especially in summer). Go early in the day midweek to escape the worst of the crowds.
Top experiences in Sintra
Sintra activities
Sintra and Cascais Tour from Lisbon
Just a short trip away from Lisbon are the beautiful towns of Sintra and Cascais. Start your tour with the journey to Sintra. Visit Pena Park, where you will be amazed by the variety of trails, trees and other plants. Head to the Queen's Throne for an amazing view of the Pena National Palace (Palacio da Pena) and the Atlantic Ocean. Next, feel like Portuguese royalty as you enter the romantic Pena National Palace at the top of Sintra Mountain. See the Great Triton, the guardian of the palace, inspired by Manueline art. Inside the palace, admire the attention to detail in the bedrooms of the king and queen and the Arab Room. Leave the palace and follow your guide to the historical center of Sintra, where you’ll have free time to explore the town, to visit Sintra National Palace (where the Portuguese royalty of the 15th and 16th centuries used to spend the summer months) or have some lunch (own expense). For dessert, try a travesseiro or a queijada, two delicious local pastries. Next, admire the landscape of Sintra Natural Park, passing Quinta da Regaleira, Seteais Palace and the Palace of Monserrate on the way. Enjoy a photo opportunity at the cliffs of Roca Cape (Cabo da Roca), the westernmost point of Europe, and visit the surfer's paradise of Guincho Beach. Pass the cliff at Hell’s Mouth (Boca do Inferno), before stopping to stretch your legs along Cascais’ bay. Wander around the center of Cascais, a former fishing village and today a popular holiday spot. Follow your guide through narrow alleyways and see the traditional Portuguese white houses or enjoy some time relaxing at the beach. On the drive back to Lisbon where your tour concludes, soak up the scenic views along the Atlantic coast and in the town of Estoril.
