Sintra and Cascais Small Group Tour from Lisbon

Departing from Lisbon, head toward the rippling and dewy Sintra. Start the day with a visit to the amazing Pena Palace. The palace's history started in the Middle Ages when a chapel dedicated to Our Lady of Pena was built on the top of the hill above Sintra. The current palace dates back to 1839, when King Ferdinand II bought the ruins of the Hieronymite Monastery of Our Lady of Pena and started to adapt it for use as a residence according to his romantic taste. Today, the palace constitutes one of the major expressions of 19th-century romanticism in the world.Next, you will be ready to explore Sintra, a UNESCO world heritage site since 1995. You will have some free time to explore the village that the Greeks named the "Mountain of the Moon," a true fairy tale village that is also full of Muslim influences. Here, you will have free-time for lunch. Also, you will have the opportunity to enjoy some famous travesseiros (pillows), which are light puff pastries that are turned, rolled and folded seven times, then filled with delicious almond-and-egg-yolk cream and lightly dusted with sugar. You can also enjoy the famous Sintra cheesecakes, whose origins date back to the 13th century.Next, it is time to cross the mystic mountain of Sintra towards the Atlantic Ocean. Along the way you will have the opportunity to see the quaint Colares village and to learn more about local wines dating to the 13th century. You’ll also see Praia das Maçãs, a small and popular local beach. Upon reaching the coast, you'll make a stop in one of the most picturesque seaside towns, Azenhas do Mar, which has a stunning view overlooking the Atlantic Ocean.It is now time to leave the beautiful and magical Sintra Mountain and head in the direction of Cascais. At midpoint, you'll make a stop at the wild Cabo da Roca, a sheer 150m (500ft) cliff that forms the most western point of continental Europe. Afterwards, visit Cascais, a former fishing village that gained fame as a resort for Portugal's royal family in the late 19th century and early 20th centuries. Nowadays, it is a popular vacation spot for both Portuguese and foreign tourists, as well as a village with small museums, picturesque gardens, a shiny marina and a pedestrianized old town.During your stay here, you'll get to try the most famous ice cream of Portugal, Santini’s Gelati, which you may then consider the best ice cream in the world. It is truly a gift from the gods. Santini’s has been tantalizing Portuguese tongues since 1949.