Nearly topped by King Ferdinand II's whimsical Palácio Nacional da Pena (only Cruz Alta, at 529m, is higher), these romantic gardens are filled with tropical plants, huge redwoods and fern trees, camellias, rhododendrons and lakes (note the castle-shaped duck houses for web-footed royalty!).

While the crowds descend on the palace, another less-visited but fascinating site within the park is the Snow White & the Seven Dwarfs–evoking Chalet da Condessa d'Edla (adult/child €9.50/8.50), an alpine-inspired summer getaway cottage commissioned by King Ferdinand II and his future second wife, Elise Hensler (the Countess of Edla).

Buses to the park entrance leave from Sintra train station and near Palácio Nacional de Sintra, among other spots around town. A taxi costs around €10 oneway. The steep, zigzagging walk through pine and eucalyptus woods from Sintra-Vila is around 3km to 4km.