Museu Anjos Teixeira

Set in a former watermill, this small museum displays works by the father-and-son duo of Anjos Teixeira – two of Portugal’s greatest sculptors. Most of the pieces here are the work of Pedro Augusto (1908–97), the son who enjoyed greater success than his father Artur Gaspar and was connected to the neorealism of the 1940s.

Some of his best works are on display, from sensual Rodin-like works of feminine beauty to grand pastoral sculptures that capture the hardships of life in the countryside. Access is via steps, leading down from the main road opposite Parque da Liberdade.