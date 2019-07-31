Hitch a ride on vintage Ascensor da Glória from Praça dos Restauradores, or huff your way up steep Calçada da Glória to this terrific hilltop viewpoint…
Bairro Alto, Chiado & Cais do Sodré
Three neighbourhoods, three very different personalities. Chiado invites days spent boutique-shopping, gallery-hopping and lingering in literary cafes. Its more rakish, party-loving neighbour is Bairro Alto, a tangle of lanes harbouring dozens of shabby-chic shops, late-night bistros and hole-in-the-wall bars. Swinging south, Cais do Sodré has reinvented itself from red-light district to nightlife hub.
Explore Bairro Alto, Chiado & Cais do Sodré
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Bairro Alto, Chiado & Cais do Sodré.
See
