Art fans flock to Museu do Chiado, housed in the strikingly converted Convento de São Francisco. While the gallery’s permanent collection of 19th- and 20th-century works features pieces by Rodin, Jorge Vieira and José de Almada Negreiros, you won't see them unless they have made their way into the temporary-only exhibitions.

A 2015 extension opened around the corner at Rua Capelo 13 in the former monk's sleeping quarters. Plans are in place to physically connect the two spaces.