Pop into Banco do Portugal's money museum to see the stunning €34-million interior renovation of the once-mighty São Julião church (closed in 1933); and the more notable Interpretation Centre for King Dinis' Wall, a preserved 30m expanse of the 13th-century medieval city wall, located in the church's former crypt and discovered during a 2010 excavation.

The museum itself is a sparse afterthought, though temporary exhibitions on the city's history can be interesting.