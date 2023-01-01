Museu de Design e da Moda

This Baixa star, set in a cavernous former bank, contains furniture, industrial design and couture dating from the 1930s. It was closed for renovations at the time of writing and will reopen with an admission fee (it was previously free). Highlights include iconic furniture by Charles Eames, Frank Gehry and Brazil's Campana Brothers; plus haute couture by the likes of Givenchy, Christian Dior and Balenciaga.

Don't miss temporary exhibitions staged downstairs in the former vaults. They're arranged by decade, with signs in both English and Portuguese. Once the €6.5-million renovation is complete, expect new exhibitions on architect and designer Conceição Silva, industrialist Fernando Seixas and designer Carlos Rocha.