No, that's not Dubai! Shaped like the sail of explorer Vasco da Gama’s mighty caravel, this 145m-high, concrete-and-steel skyscraper was designed by architects Leonor Janeiro and Nick Jacobs. Sidling up to the tower is the slick, five-star Myriad by Sana Hotels, which opened in 2013 and bears the hallmark of architect Nuno Leónidas. Note that the tower is closed to the public, but word has it that Sana is possibly planning a restaurant there.