Bristling with exotic foliage from Portugal’s former colonies, the Garcia de Orta Garden is named after a 16th-century Portuguese naturalist and pioneer in tropical medicine. Botanical rarities include Madeira’s bird of paradise and serpentine dragon tree.

Stroll the Brazilian garden, shaded by bougainvillea, silk-cotton, frangipani and tabasco pepper trees. There’s also a music garden where kids can bash out melodies on giant triangles and gongs.