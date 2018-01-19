Welcome to Belize
With one foot in the Central American jungles and the other in the Caribbean Sea, Belize may be small but it's packed with adventure and culture.
Under the Sea
Belize Barrier Reef is the second largest in the world, after Australia's, and with more than 100 types of coral and some 500 species of tropical fish, it's pure paradise for scuba divers and snorkelers. Swimming through translucent seas, snorkelers are treated to a kaleidoscope of coral, fish and turtles, while divers go deeper, investigating underwater caves and walls and the world-renowned Blue Hole.Add to this island living on the sandy cayes, where you can spend your days kayaking, windsurfing, stand-up paddleboarding, swimming, fishing or lazing in a hammock, and you've got the recipe for a perfect tropical vacation.
In the Jungle
Inland, a vast (by Belizean standards) network of national parks and wildlife sanctuaries offers a safe haven for wildlife, which ranges from the industrious parades of cutter ants to the national animal of Belize, Baird's tapir, or the shy jaguar. Birders aim their binoculars at some 570 species, which roost along the rivers and lagoons and in the broadleaf forest. Keen-eyed visitors who take the time to hike can easily spot spider monkeys and howler monkeys, peccaries, coatimundis, gibnuts and green iguanas. Even the showy keel-billed toucan – the national bird of Belize – occasionally makes an appearance in public.
In the Land of the Maya
Belize is home to one of the world's most mysterious civilizations – the ancient Maya. The Cayo District and Toledo's Deep South in particular are peppered with archaeological sites that date to the Maya heyday (AD 250–1000), where enormous steps lead to the tops of tall stone temples, often yielding 360-degree jungle views. Explore excavated tombs and examine intricate hieroglyphs, or descend deep into natural caves to see where the Maya kings performed rituals and made sacrifices to the gods of their underworld. You can appreciate the culture today by staying in village guesthouses and by learning the art of chocolate-making.
Action & Adventure
Whether you're scuba diving the Blue Hole, zip-lining through the jungle canopy, rappelling down waterfalls or crawling through ancient cave systems, Belize is a genuine adventure. Head to Cayo District where you can tube or canoe through darkened river systems or hard-core spelunk in renowned Actun Tunichil Muknal cave. Zip-lining is virtually an art form in Cayo and Southern Belize where you can sail through the jungle at half a dozen locations. Horseback riding is well organised and hiking is superb in national parks, such as Mayflower Bocawina National Park, Cockscomb Basin Wildlife Sanctuary, Shipstern Nature Reserve and Río Bravo.
Top experiences in Belize
Recent articles
Belize activities
Tikal Day Trip from San Ignacio
Grab your passport, and meet your local guide upon pickup from your San Ignacio hotel in the morning. Your tour begins with an approximate 1.5-hour drive to Tikal National Park, located in Guatemala. Aboard your comfortable coach you'll cross over the border hassle-free.The ruins of more than 3,000 palaces, temples, ceremonial platforms, ball courts, and plazas dot this UNESCO World Heritage Site that once served as a religious, social, and political hub for the Mayan people. Throughout your visit, your guide shares historical background on the ancient kingdom. Head to Complex Q and R, where you'll see twin pyramids with altars set in front of the temples. Visit the Central Acropolis, a maze of courtyards and smaller temples. Gaze in awe at the Great Plaza, and see the Temple of the Grand Jaguar, which was built to honor and bury King Moon Double Comb. Here, three rooms are located inside the 144-foot (44-meter) temple. Take in the sight of Temple IV (the Double Head Serpent), Tikal’s tallest structure at 212 feet (64 meters) high. The intriguing Temple II, commonly known as the Temple of the Masks, also sits in this part of the park near the Great Plaza.Enjoy a delicious lunch in Tikal National Park before you explore the ruins on your own. Afterward, your guide transports you back to Belize with drop-off at your hotel in San Ignacio.
Lamanai and the New River Safari in Belize
A 45-minute drive up the Northern Highway, passing through villages and lowlands with many bird species, brings you to Tower Hill, where you'll board a riverboat and head up the New River. While traversing the many creeks and lagoons, you may spot birdlife including hawks, kites and falcons. The river is lined with hardwood trees, orchids and bromeliads, and you might see dainty wading birds called jacanas lightly walking on lily pads while elusive crocodiles bask in the morning sunlight. At the entrance to the New River Lagoon, the ruins of Lamanai (Mayan for submerged crocodile) rise into view. Once at the site you'll tour the small museum which features many ancient relics found at Lamanai. You'll then embark on a 1.5-mile (2.5km) jungle hike to visit the Temple of the Mask, one of the tallest Mayan pyramids; the stucco mask of the Sun God "Kinich Ahau"; an elaborate carved stellae; and the Temple of the Jaguar Masks. These impressive sites appear to materialize out of the rainforest amid the chatter of birds and the haunting call of the howler monkeys. Your guide will point out the copal and ramon trees, which were of great importance in ancient times. For the jungle hike you will need insect repellent and sturdy walking shoes. At the end of the tour you'll have lunch under thatched palapas near the lagoon's edge. After lunch, free time is available for more sightseeing in the rainforest.
Belize Airport (BZE) Transfer to San Ignacio Hotels
Enjoy a hassle-free airport arrival transfer from Philip S. W. Goldson International Airport (BZE) near Belize City to your San Ignacio hotel. This stress-free shared transfer will take you directly to your San Ignacio hotel. Your transfer will be confirmed instantaneously, and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver.
Coba Ruins Day Trip from Cancun or Riviera Maya
Coba is an ancient Mayan village in the state of Quintana Roo, located roughly 95 miles (170km) away from Cancun. With more than 50,000 inhabitants, Coba had economic control over the region, trading extensively with other Mayan communities in what today is Mexico, Belize and Honduras. The only access to this once commercial city was through rough stone and plaster roads, known in Mayan as sacbe. Surrounded by two large lagoons, Coba boasts archeological wonders and is home to the tallest Mayan pyramid in the Yucatan region: the Nohoch Mul Pyramid, which rises an impressive 140 feet (42 meters) above the rainforest floor. You can climb all the way to the top and enjoy panoramic views of the miles of jungle that surrounds the archeological site. You'll have approximately two hours of free time at the site where you can wander on your own or stick with the professional guide. Bicycles and pedicabs are available for rent (for an additional charge) to take a quick tour of the ruins on wheels! After visiting the site, you'll head to a local restaurant for an authentic Yucatan-style lunch (included in the tour price). After lunch, you'll stop at an authentic Mayan village and interact with its inhabitants. You'll have the opportunity to study the local flora and fauna and learn about Mexican traditions, culture and history directly from the village people. Bring your bathing suit along as you'll also stop at fresh-water sinkhole, where you can take a swim to freshen up!
Actun Tunichil Muknal (ATM) Cave from San Ignacio
Considered one of the best caves of Central America, Actun Tunichil Muknal has been feature by National Geographic, the Discovery Channel and the History Channel. Your guide will pick you up at your hotel in San Ignacio for the drive to ATM — a place where only Mayan priests and shamans could venture 1,000 years ago. Travel for 45 minutes along the Western Highway of Belize to Teakettle Village. It’s another 30-minute drive on a bumpy road south of the village to the Tapir Nature Reserve—a subtropical rainforest that receives at least 8 feet (2.4 meters) of rain per year.Here, your experienced guide leads your group on an easy 45-minute hike to the cave. Walk along the bank of the Roaring River, which you’ll cross three times before arriving at the cave entrance, where a lovely pool awaits — especially refreshing on a sunny day. Depending on the time of arrival, you’ll eat lunch before or after your caving adventure.To prepare your group to enter the cave, your guide provides a historical overview and safety briefing. After you’ve been outfitted with equipment and taught a variety of spelunking techniques, the real fun begins! The water passage allows you to splash and play as you wade through the water, which may come up to your ankles, knees, waist and even neck — sometimes requiring you to swim.About five minutes into the cave, you’ll find your biggest challenge at the ‘breakdown’ — where slabs of rock form the passageway. Your guide will show your group how to go from one rock to the other and slide in between a couple of boulders. At one point, you’ll climb up to a ledge to enter one of the most attractive parts of the cave, where archeologists have recorded more than 1,000 pieces of pottery and 14 human sacrifices. To explore this chamber, you’ll be required to remove your shoes (socks or bare feet are an option) in order to protect the natural surroundings, including impressive formations like rock columns, stalactites, stalagmites, citrines and flowstones. While exploring this living museum, your guide will share fascinating details about ancient Mayan rituals and ceremonies that once took place deep under the earth. You’ll learn how the Mayan priests took human offerings into the caves, displayed pots in symbolic ways and communicated with their gods.After your spelunking adventure, your guide will transport you back to your hotel in San Ignacio.
Belize Snuba Adventure Tour from Ambergris Caye
Your tour starts with a short ride to a designated SNUBA site – either Mexico Rocks or Hol Chan Marine Reserve (your choice). Once you arrive, learn how to SNUBA with a 15-minute safety and orientation session from your expert guide. You don’t need lengthy training or diving certification to enjoy this experience! Simply breathe through a regulator attached to a tank above the water by a long hose. When you’re ready, descend to a maximum depth of 20 feet (6 meters) while breathing easily underwater. You’ll be amazed by the pristine surroundings as you discover an abundance of marine life in the clear turquoise waters of the Caribbean! If you’re at Mexico Rocks, located midway between Ambergris Caye and its barrier reef, you’ll explore a shallow area of colorful patch reefs and sea grass beds. Or, at Hol Chan Marine Reserve, discover a small channel and protected coral reef with a plentiful variety of tropical reef fish such as snappers, jacks and groupers. Your tour ends with boat transport back to your hotel (additional fuel surcharges may apply).