Caye Caulker

The Split on Caye Caulker Belize



Overview

'No Shirt, No Shoes…No Problem.' You'll see this sign everywhere in Belize, but no place is it more apt than Caye Caulker. On this tiny island, where cars, too, are blissfully absent, dogs nap in the middle of the dirt road and suntanned cyclists pedal around them. The only traffic sign on the island instructs golf carts and bicycles to 'go slow,' and that directive is taken seriously.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • manatees: trichechus manatus being watched by tourists. sw allow caye, belize

    Swallow Caye Wildlife Sanctuary

    Caye Caulker

    About 19 miles southwest of Caye Caulker, the vast Swallow Caye Wildlife Sanctuary spans nearly 9000 acres, including Swallow Caye and some parts of…

  • Snorkeling in Belize

    Caye Caulker Marine Reserve

    Caye Caulker

    Declared a marine reserve in 1998, the 61-sq-mile Caye Caulker Marine Reserve includes the portion of the barrier reef that runs parallel to the island,…

  • The Split on Caye Caulker Belize

    The Split

    Caye Caulker

    A narrow channel that splits Caye Caulker into two, the Split has clean, deep waters free of seaweed, making it one of the island's best swimming areas…

  • Caye Caulker Forest Reserve

    Caye Caulker Forest Reserve

    Caye Caulker

    The northernmost 100 acres of the island constitute the Caye Caulker Forest Reserve, declared in 1998. Birdlife is prolific in the reserve, particularly…

  • Public Beach

    Public Beach

    Caye Caulker

    There is not much in the way of sand at Caye Caulker's public beach, just before the Split, but sun lovers make use of the crumbing sea wall to take a…

  • Catholic Church

    Catholic Church

    Caye Caulker

    The island's Latin roots can be observed at the simple Nuestra Señora de la Asuncion church which serves the Catholic community.

