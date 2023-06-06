Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Getty Images/Flickr Open
'No Shirt, No Shoes…No Problem.' You'll see this sign everywhere in Belize, but no place is it more apt than Caye Caulker. On this tiny island, where cars, too, are blissfully absent, dogs nap in the middle of the dirt road and suntanned cyclists pedal around them. The only traffic sign on the island instructs golf carts and bicycles to 'go slow,' and that directive is taken seriously.
Swallow Caye Wildlife Sanctuary
Caye Caulker
About 19 miles southwest of Caye Caulker, the vast Swallow Caye Wildlife Sanctuary spans nearly 9000 acres, including Swallow Caye and some parts of…
Caye Caulker
Declared a marine reserve in 1998, the 61-sq-mile Caye Caulker Marine Reserve includes the portion of the barrier reef that runs parallel to the island,…
Caye Caulker
A narrow channel that splits Caye Caulker into two, the Split has clean, deep waters free of seaweed, making it one of the island's best swimming areas…
Caye Caulker
The northernmost 100 acres of the island constitute the Caye Caulker Forest Reserve, declared in 1998. Birdlife is prolific in the reserve, particularly…
Caye Caulker
There is not much in the way of sand at Caye Caulker's public beach, just before the Split, but sun lovers make use of the crumbing sea wall to take a…
Caye Caulker
The island's Latin roots can be observed at the simple Nuestra Señora de la Asuncion church which serves the Catholic community.
Caye Caulker
A small local church serving the island's Spanish-speaking residents.
Get to the heart of Caye Caulker with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.
Belize $24.99