A narrow channel that splits Caye Caulker into two, the Split has clean, deep waters free of seaweed, making it one of the island's best swimming areas. This is particularly true following the recent construction of a seawall, a wading area with sheltered picnic tables, a spa, some restaurants and a kayak and paddleboard rental shop. The loud music and rowdy crowd at the adjacent bar, Lazy Lizard, will either enhance or dampen your experience, depending on what you're looking for.