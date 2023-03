Four miles south of San Pedro, this part of the Hol Chan Marine Reserve is famous for its dramatic canyons and ample sea life, including eagle rays, stingrays and shoaling schools of fish. The canyons are lined with large coral, which hides black snapper, chubs, schoolmasters and mutton snappers, as well as moray eels and channel crabs. Yellowtails are ubiquitous, but you might also spot tarpon. The dive maxes out at about 70ft.