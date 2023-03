Due to chumming, this San Pedro dive site was once the spot to see nurse sharks and grouper. The feedings have stopped and the fish have moved elsewhere, but the site remains worthwhile for its pronounced undercuts that provide habitat for arrow crabs and shrimps, as well as drums of all sizes. The coral growth here includes flower coral, thin leaf lettuce coral and some nice stands of the rare pillar coral. There are also some good swim-throughs nearby.