Bacalar Chico National Park & Marine Reserve

At the northern tip of Ambergris Caye, Bacalar Chico is a Unesco World Heritage Site made up of 41 sq miles of protected land and sea, accessible only via an hour-long boat ride from San Pedro. Upon arrival, visitors check in at the San Juan ranger station, where there is a small museum showcasing Mayan artifacts and 11 miles of nature trails. Although sightings are infrequent, the area is home to crocodiles, white-tail deer, ocelots, pumas and jaguars.

Back on the water, tour boats make snorkeling stops and motor through an ancient channel that was dug by seafaring Maya about 1500 years ago. Today the narrow channel separates Ambergris Caye from the Mexican mainland.

The coral is extra colorful around the reserve, as there is significantly less damage from boats and tourists. Besides the bountiful fish, there's a chance of seeing manatees, as well as green and loggerhead turtles. If the waters are calm, some tour boats go to Rocky Point, notable as one of the only places in the world where land meets reef.

The return trip hugs the east side of the island, and some boats make a final snorkeling stop at Mexico Rocks. Not all tour operators run trips to Bacalar Chico, due to the long travel distance, but Seaduced by Belize and Searious Adventures are two reliable options.