This snorkeling site, 15 minutes from San Pedro and with a maximum depth of just 8ft, is a unique patch reef towards the northern end of the island. Visitors will enjoy the shallow cluster of corals, including the Montastrea annularis corals, which are unique to the Northern Shelf Lagoon. Many small invertebrates inhabit the turtle grass and coral heads, while abundant fish life includes grouper, snapper, grunts, filefish and more.

Mexico Rocks was declared a marine park in 2015, and a BZ$20 park fee was introduced.