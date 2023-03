The underwater terrain at Boca del Rio, a half-mile northeast of San Pedro, is a spur-and-groove system, featuring rolling coral hills and sandy channels. This is one of the few sites with healthy staghorn coral as well as plate corals. Around 90ft, there are big coral heads, barrels and tubes, and turtles are often spotted here. A short swim away is a statue of St Peter that resembles Jesus, which gives this site its alternative name, 'Christ of the Abyss.'