Some of the most spectacular snorkeling in Belize happens just a short swim off the powder-white sands of Goff's Caye, a tiny, uninhabited island just a 30-minute boat ride to the southeast of Belize City. With nothing but some coco palms and a couple of palapa-covered (open-air shelter with a thatched roof) picnic tables, the idyllic island sits right beside the Belize Barrier Reef and a healthy community of resident corals, lobsters, conch, stingrays, colorful fish and more.

Lots of tour operators in Belize City and around the Northern Cayes run trips here, and many include drinks and lunch. Just be sure when booking that the cruise-ship crowd isn't also scheduled to visit.