Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shutterstock / Matyas Rehak
Belize City is the historical (if no longer the actual) capital of the nation, making it an interesting place to spend a day or two. Its ramshackle streets are alive with colorful characters who represent every facet of Belize's ethnic make up, especially the Creoles. And while the urban scenery may involve the occasional fetid canal or run-down neighborhood, it also features colonial architecture, seaside parks, bustling shopping areas and sailboats that bob at the mouth of Haulover Creek.
Belize City
This heart and soul of Belize City life, crossed by just about everyone here just about every day, is said to be the only remaining manually operated…
Belize City
This modern museum in the Fort George District provides an excellent overview of the story of Belize, told through exhibits housed in the country's former…
Belize City
Some of the most spectacular snorkeling in Belize happens just a short swim off the powder-white sands of Goff's Caye, a tiny, uninhabited island just a…
Belize City
Fronting the sea down at the end of Regent St, this handsome two-story wooden colonial mansion served as the residence of Britain's superintendents and…
Belize City
Immediately inland of Government House stands St John's Cathedral, the oldest Anglican church in Central America. It was built by slave labor between 1812…
Belize City
At the tip of the Fort George peninsula lies the granite Baron Bliss Tomb, the final resting place of Belize's most famous benefactor, who never set foot…
Belize City
A pleasant waterside recreation area complete with food huts selling local and international cuisine, a playground and a walled-in sandy area with water…
Belize City
You can’t miss the prominent Court House on Regent St, built in 1926 as the headquarters for Belize’s colonial administrators to replace an earlier wooden…
Get to the heart of Belize City with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.
Belize $24.99
in partnership with getyourguide