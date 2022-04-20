Hopkins

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Beach in Hopkins, Belize, Central America; Shutterstock ID 1099988420; Your name (First / Last): Alicia Johnson; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial ; Full Product or Project name including edition: Belize

Shutterstock / Lucie Petrikova

Overview

The friendly, slightly scruffy, coastal village of Hopkins attracts travelers looking to soak up sea breezes and Garifuna culture. It's an unpretentious place to meet other travelers or satisfied expats and makes a good base for explorations to the cays, reefs and islands to the east, and the jungles, mountains and parks to the west.

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Hopkins with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Hopkins