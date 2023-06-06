Ambergris Caye

Group of Nurse Sharks

The undisputed superstar of Belize's tourism industry, 'La Isla Bonita' strikes an impressive and perhaps even magical balance of large-scale tourism development with a fun, laid-back atmosphere. Sure it gets busy – especially in high season when an endless procession of golf carts clogs the narrow streets of the main town, San Pedro – but it's still the kind of place where it's acceptable to hold up traffic while you greet an old acquaintance.

  • underwater buddy team reef

    Hol Chan Marine Reserve

    Ambergris Caye

    At the southern tip of Ambergris, the 6.5-sq-mile Hol Chan Marine Reserve is probably Belize's most oft-visited diving and snorkeling site. It offers…

  • Shark Ray Alley, Caye Caulker, Sand Pedro, Belize ; Shutterstock ID 1098661994; Your name (First / Last): Alicia Johnson; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial ; Full Product or Project name including edition: Belize

    Shark Ray Alley

    Ambergris Caye

    Only snorkeling is allowed at this perennially popular spot, which is in a shallow part of the Hol Chan Marine Reserve. Shark Ray Alley was traditionally…

  • Mexico Rocks

    Mexico Rocks

    Ambergris Caye

    This snorkeling site, 15 minutes from San Pedro and with a maximum depth of just 8ft, is a unique patch reef towards the northern end of the island…

  • Tres Cocos

    Tres Cocos

    Ambergris Caye

    The dive site is a bit deeper than most around San Pedro, with coral heads rising up to 50ft and a wall with spurs that spill out from 90ft to 120ft, but…

  • Boca del Rio

    Boca del Rio

    Ambergris Caye

    The underwater terrain at Boca del Rio, a half-mile northeast of San Pedro, is a spur-and-groove system, featuring rolling coral hills and sandy channels…

  • Cypress Garden

    Cypress Garden

    Ambergris Caye

    Due to chumming, this San Pedro dive site was once the spot to see nurse sharks and grouper. The feedings have stopped and the fish have moved elsewhere,…

  • Hol Chan Canyons

    Hol Chan Canyons

    Ambergris Caye

    Four miles south of San Pedro, this part of the Hol Chan Marine Reserve is famous for its dramatic canyons and ample sea life, including eagle rays,…

