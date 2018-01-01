Welcome to Agadir
Agadir caters mainly to package-tour holidaymakers, and will appeal less to independent travellers. Families will also enjoy relaxing on the beach and wandering around the handful of sights. If you do not have children in tow, however, we recommend heading elsewhere to make the most of a visit to Morocco.
Top experiences in Agadir
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Agadir activities
Agadir Half-Day Tour
Depart from your hotel in Agadir around 9:00 am or from your cruise ship (departure time depends on the arrival of the cruise ship), starting with the port. It's very active in the morning; see the arrival of sardine trawlers and fishermen unloading fish (catch of the day). View the shipyard for maintenance and construction of new hand made boats out of eucalyptus wood, (masters of the ax), the sale of fish and auction market!Get a panoramic view of the new town of Agadir. Pause to take a picture in front of the main mosque. Stop at the house of Argan oil to see the work of extraction of Argan oil and Drives (INDH program: National Initiative for Human Development).Free time in the main market of the city: called the souk, and end the visit by heading back to your hotel.
Agadir City Tour
Save time and get to now the best places to visit in Agadir . Start with Kasba the oldest district of Agadir. An authentic fortress with winding streets the Casbah was built in 1572 by Moulay Abdallah al-Ghalib. Above the front door; today, the original inscription in Arabic and in Dutch reads: "Fear God and honour the King , Then Visit The Grand Mosque, it is a mordernist style structure and one of the most unique among Morocco’s Mosques. Our Guides will be happy to capture your memory with your camera or video. Next visit the Argan Oil House where you will get informations about a very rare oil , see how the Berber women produce what is known in Europe as a besrber Gold Liquid .Learn how they gather and dry the nuts, roast and grind the kernals and finally extract the pure oil. This is a truly Moroccan experience not to be missed. Then go to the Souk This largest market in the region. It has about 6,000 small shops. It is surrounded by walls and has several entrances. It is organized into different sectors: furniture, crafts, clothing, vegetables, meat, spices etc. It is possible to find little marvels, including all kinds of handicrafts and traditional decorations. Then visit the Bird Valley park it's mini zoo in the middle of the town. There are lots of interesting birds to see and especially enjoy the flamingoes. There are also a great bunch of mountain goats. Admission is free and the park is definitely worth to visit
Paradise Valley Guided Day Trip from Agadir
Departure at 9am on the Imouzzer road north of Agadir (the honey route) it runs along the gorges of Oued Tamraght. There the water flows all the time and the green is permanent (the Arganiers the Caroubiers the Olives, the Almond, the Cactus, the Laurier wild rose, Thuya , wild Thyme, Lavender wild).After a tea break enjoy the panoramic views at Valley Homestay especially when accompanied by the traditional bread, thyme honey, oil 'Argan and toasted almonds! (not included in price)After, return to Agadir around 5pm.Total distance: 100 Km!
4WD Massa Valley Day Tour from Agadir
Travel to the reservoir of Youssef Bin Tachfine for a panoramic view before making your way to little desert (small Sahara dunes). Enjoy a lunch of salads, meat, and vegetables Tagine, with a dessert of local fruit. After lunch, drive to the ancient silver capital of Tiznit to see the walled ramparts, go for a walk in the old Medina, and browse the handmade Berber silver jewellery. Hold on for a bumpy ride to the Massa Valley, travelling alongside the 32,500 acres of Souss Massa National Park. Be sure to bring your binoculars for some wildlife spotting, as wild boar, bald ibis, and pink flamingoes call this area home. Pop in to see the fishermen's caves and perhaps find some shells at the isolated beach of Sidi Rbat, then return to Agadir.
Marrakech Highlights: Guided Day Tour from Agadir
One of the imperial cities of Morocco who helped shape the history of Morocco. Marrakech, remains today the fascinating capital of south and reflects the rich history and culture of the entire country.Leave your hotel in Agadir in the morning and spend the remaining of it visiting Marrakech, the former imperial city founded in 1062. You will discover the majestic Koutoubia Minaret, which dominates the red houses, the Majorelle Garden and the Saadian tombs; then visit the Bahia Palace, seat of the Grand Vizier Ba Ahmed and the Museum of Fine Arts IF Dar Said. Stop for lunch before continuing on to the Djemaa el Fina, the beating heart of the city, the souk of dyers, leather through the spices. Conclude your tour back in your hotel.
2-Hour Camel Ride Guided Tour from Agadir
After hotel pick-up, once you meet your instructor, you will walk on the sand dunes close to the beach (access to the beach of Agadir is forbidden to camels). Discover the eucalyptus forest near the mouth of river Souss, a magical place for migratory birds (flamingos, turtles, stork and many more)Stop and take pictures of these amazing sights! Children can ride by level, there will always be a camel guide who will accompany you during the ride .Conclude your tour back in the comfort of your hotel!