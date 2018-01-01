Agadir City Tour

Save time and get to now the best places to visit in Agadir . Start with Kasba the oldest district of Agadir. An authentic fortress with winding streets the Casbah was built in 1572 by Moulay Abdallah al-Ghalib. Above the front door; today, the original inscription in Arabic and in Dutch reads: "Fear God and honour the King , Then Visit The Grand Mosque, it is a mordernist style structure and one of the most unique among Morocco’s Mosques. Our Guides will be happy to capture your memory with your camera or video. Next visit the Argan Oil House where you will get informations about a very rare oil , see how the Berber women produce what is known in Europe as a besrber Gold Liquid .Learn how they gather and dry the nuts, roast and grind the kernals and finally extract the pure oil. This is a truly Moroccan experience not to be missed. Then go to the Souk This largest market in the region. It has about 6,000 small shops. It is surrounded by walls and has several entrances. It is organized into different sectors: furniture, crafts, clothing, vegetables, meat, spices etc. It is possible to find little marvels, including all kinds of handicrafts and traditional decorations. Then visit the Bird Valley park it's mini zoo in the middle of the town. There are lots of interesting birds to see and especially enjoy the flamingoes. There are also a great bunch of mountain goats. Admission is free and the park is definitely worth to visit