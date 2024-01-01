Marina

Agadir

The city’s most modern attraction is a billion-dirham Dubai-esque pleasure port between the beach and commercial port. As well as mooring for your floating gin palace, the complex of white neo-kasbahs has holiday apartments, cafes, restaurants and boat trips for groups (including a faux pirate ship called the Jack Sparrow).

  • CrocoParc

    CrocoParc

    8.74 MILES

    If anyone in your party is partial to a reptile, it's almost worth making a special trip to Agadir to visit this park, absolutely teeming with Nile crocs…

  • A kasbah or Qassabah is a type of medina, Islamic city, or fortress (citadel).

    Kasbah

    1.04 MILES

    Offering superb views, the hilltop kasbah 7km northwest of the centre is a rare survivor of the 1960 earthquake. Built in 1541 and restored in the 1740s,…

  • Palm Beach

    Palm Beach

    1.48 MILES

    A relaxed private beach with showers, toilets and a kids' play area. Seclusion from the main beach means a more serene visit for families and women.

  • Cascades d'Imouzzer

    Cascades d'Imouzzer

    19.39 MILES

    One of North Africa's most storied waterfalls, unfortunately the Cascades are only intermittently running these days depending on rainfall. Whether or not…

  • Jardin Ibn Zaidoun

    Jardin Ibn Zaidoun

    1.89 MILES

    This pleasant green oasis in the urban melee is home to dozens of trees towering over families picnicking with their portable shishas. The eucalyptus…

  • Théâtre en Plein Air

    Théâtre en Plein Air

    1.65 MILES

    This large open-air theatre-in-the-round is for the design-heads. Hemmed in by large magnolia trees and some bougainvillea doing the best it can, the…

  • Mémoire d’Agadir

    Mémoire d’Agadir

    1.53 MILES

    This small museum in the southwest corner of Jardin de Olhão, entered from outside the park, is dedicated to the 1960 earthquake. Displays include…

  • Musée du Patrimoine Amazigh

    Musée du Patrimoine Amazigh

    1.7 MILES

    With an excellent display of photographs and Berber artefacts, especially jewellery and daggers, the museum is a great place to learn about the…

