Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
With a busy port and beach resort sprawling beneath its kasbah, Agadir was completely rebuilt following a devastating earthquake in 1960. It is now the country’s premier destination for sun, sand, pubs and pizza. Laid out as a large grid of downtown streets, surrounded by spacious residential suburbs, Agadir’s concrete-covered inland quarters are sterile. However, the city hits its stride on the beachfront promenade, where Moroccan street life comes with a refreshing sense of space. Arching south of the shiny white marina, the sandy beach offers clean water and 300 sunny days a year.
Agadir
If anyone in your party is partial to a reptile, it's almost worth making a special trip to Agadir to visit this park, absolutely teeming with Nile crocs…
Agadir
Offering superb views, the hilltop kasbah 7km northwest of the centre is a rare survivor of the 1960 earthquake. Built in 1541 and restored in the 1740s,…
Agadir
This pleasant green oasis in the urban melee is home to dozens of trees towering over families picnicking with their portable shishas. The eucalyptus…
Agadir
This leafy city-centre retreat in the dry riverbed running down from Blvd Hassan II to Blvd du 20 Août is a handy – and more scenic – way to walk to the…
Agadir
The city’s most modern attraction is a billion-dirham Dubai-esque pleasure port between the beach and commercial port. As well as mooring for your…
Agadir
This large open-air theatre-in-the-round is for the design-heads. Hemmed in by large magnolia trees and some bougainvillea doing the best it can, the…
Agadir
This small museum in the southwest corner of Jardin de Olhão, entered from outside the park, is dedicated to the 1960 earthquake. Displays include…
Agadir
With an excellent display of photographs and Berber artefacts, especially jewellery and daggers, the museum is a great place to learn about the…
Get to the heart of Agadir with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.
Morocco $28.99
Pocket Marrakesh $14.99
in partnership with getyourguide