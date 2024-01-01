This large open-air theatre-in-the-round is for the design-heads. Hemmed in by large magnolia trees and some bougainvillea doing the best it can, the theatre was constructed in the Brutalist style after the 1960 earthquake; it's a paean to mid-century design. The approach is dramatic, along the Passage Aït Souss.
Théâtre en Plein Air
Agadir
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
7.1 MILES
If anyone in your party is partial to a reptile, it's almost worth making a special trip to Agadir to visit this park, absolutely teeming with Nile crocs…
1.58 MILES
Offering superb views, the hilltop kasbah 7km northwest of the centre is a rare survivor of the 1960 earthquake. Built in 1541 and restored in the 1740s,…
0.47 MILES
A relaxed private beach with showers, toilets and a kids' play area. Seclusion from the main beach means a more serene visit for families and women.
19.35 MILES
One of North Africa's most storied waterfalls, unfortunately the Cascades are only intermittently running these days depending on rainfall. Whether or not…
0.39 MILES
This pleasant green oasis in the urban melee is home to dozens of trees towering over families picnicking with their portable shishas. The eucalyptus…
1.65 MILES
The city’s most modern attraction is a billion-dirham Dubai-esque pleasure port between the beach and commercial port. As well as mooring for your…
0.63 MILES
This small museum in the southwest corner of Jardin de Olhão, entered from outside the park, is dedicated to the 1960 earthquake. Displays include…
0.07 MILES
With an excellent display of photographs and Berber artefacts, especially jewellery and daggers, the museum is a great place to learn about the…
Nearby Agadir attractions
1. Musée du Patrimoine Amazigh
0.07 MILES
With an excellent display of photographs and Berber artefacts, especially jewellery and daggers, the museum is a great place to learn about the…
0.39 MILES
This leafy city-centre retreat in the dry riverbed running down from Blvd Hassan II to Blvd du 20 Août is a handy – and more scenic – way to walk to the…
0.39 MILES
This pleasant green oasis in the urban melee is home to dozens of trees towering over families picnicking with their portable shishas. The eucalyptus…
0.47 MILES
A relaxed private beach with showers, toilets and a kids' play area. Seclusion from the main beach means a more serene visit for families and women.
0.63 MILES
This small museum in the southwest corner of Jardin de Olhão, entered from outside the park, is dedicated to the 1960 earthquake. Displays include…
0.63 MILES
A cool, relaxing garden created in 1992 to mark the twinning of Agadir with the Portuguese town of Olhão. Good for retreating for a cool drink or to plan…
0.75 MILES
Locals and tourists come together here to enjoy the tawny sand, fresh breeze and lapping waves. There are lots of cafes, restaurants and vendors to help…
0.94 MILES
The grassy area below the kasbah covers the remains of old Agadir town and constitutes a mass grave for all those who died in the 1960 earthquake.