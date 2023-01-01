If anyone in your party is partial to a reptile, it's almost worth making a special trip to Agadir to visit this park, absolutely teeming with Nile crocs swimming and sunning around a pond (although the green dye in the water is a little too obvious). There are also iguanas, massive snakes and tiny monkeys which would make a tasty elevenses for the park's other residents. For the flora fans, gardens feature rare trees, cacti, flowers and several lily ponds.

A shuttle bus leaves from Uniprix in the centre of town, daily at 9.30am and 2.30pm, depositing you back three hours later. The shuttle will also collect you from your hotel with advance notice. The fee for the shuttle bus and park admission is combined and includes a glass of tea and guided tour.