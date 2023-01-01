Cascades d'Imouzzer

One of North Africa's most storied waterfalls, unfortunately the Cascades are only intermittently running these days depending on rainfall. Whether or not they're 'on', the steep 4km walk down to the falls can be pleasant (once you say plenty of non mercis to the faux guides toward the start of the trail). You'll have the most chance of seeing the falls in action from February to August.

When it’s flowing, water falls off the edge of the plateau in several chutes, running down one cliff face known as the Bride’s Veil. The path to the foot of the falls finishes at an iridescent blue plunge pool with overhanging rocks and foliage; sadly we can't recommend the water for swimming. If you can cross the river here, you can climb to a plateau and see the top plunge pool, and caves once inhabited by hippies.

There are trails down to the falls signed from the village, and from the garden at Hôtel des Cascades.