Fresh fruit and vegetables, piles of artisanal cheeses, tubs of exotic olives, hams and jams, chanterelles and truffles – Viktualienmarkt is a feast of flavours and one of central Europe's finest gourmet markets.

The market moved here in 1807 when it outgrew the Marienplatz, and many of the stalls have been run by generations of the same family. Put together a picnic and head for the market's very own beer garden for an alfresco lunch with a brew and to watch the traders in action.