Welcome to Sikkim
Hassle-free and warm-hearted, it's a state that's all too easy to fall in love with, explaining perhaps why permit regulations prevent foreigners staying too long or going too far. Clean, green and 'all organic' since 2016, Sikkim is mostly a maze of plunging, super-steep valleys thick with lush subtropical woodlands and rhododendron groves, rising in the north to the spectacular white-top peaks of the eastern Himalaya. When clouds clear, an ever-thrilling experience from many a ridgetop perch is spotting the world's third-highest mountain, Khangchendzonga (8598m), on the northwestern dawn horizon.
7-Night Land of Pristine and Mystic Beauty from Siliguri
Day 1: Siliguri - Gangtok (D)Be picked up at New Jalpaiguri Railway Station or Bagdogra Airport in Siliguri and then transferr to Gangtok, the capital of Sikkim. Begin to feel the effects of the increasing tranquility as you journey into the land of monastery, mystic rituals and festivals at an height of 5,480 feet. Check into your hotel, for a free evening and stay overnight at Keepsa Residency or Terrace Vally in Gangtok. Day 2: Gangtok - Tsomgo Lake (B,D)Wake up for breakfast and a day excursion to Tsomgo Lake nearly (2 hours drive). The Lake is oval shaped lake nearly 50 feet deep, generally covered in snow for most of the year the year. Head back to Gangtok and stay overnight in Gangtok. Day 3: Gangtok (B,D)After breakfast drive into the city of Gangtok for sightseeing. There you'll visit the Directorate of Handicrafts and Handloom, Research Institute of Tibetology, Do Drul Chorten Stupa, Rumtek Monastery Enchey Monastery, White Hall, Flower Show, and Tashi View Point, one of the finest falls close to Gangtok. Stay overnight in Gangtok. Day 4: Gangtok - Pelling (B,D)Transfer to Pelling. One can enjoy the spectacular Eastern Himalayan Range from Pelling. Stay at Norbughang Resort in Pelling. Day 5: Pelling (B,D)After breakfast start a full-day sightseeing and visit some of the most popular attractions including Pemayangtse Monastery, Rimbi Falls, Khecheopalri Lake, Sanga Choeling Monastery and Rabdentse Ruins. Overnight stay in Pelling. Day 6: Pelling - Darjeeling (B,D)Transfer to Darjeeling. Overnight stay at hotel Hermitage in Darjeeling. Day 7: Darjeeling (B,D)Early morning around 3:45 am drive to 8,000 feet through primitive forests of oak, magnolia to Tiger Hill to view sunrise over Kanchendzonga Peak (subject to clear weather). On the way back visit Ghoom Monastery, Peace memorial and Batasia Loop. Return to the hotel for breakfast and, after getting some rest, proceed for a city tour to visit Padmaja Naidu Zoological Park, Ropeway, Tenzing Gumpo Rock, Tea Estate, Natural History Museum, and Peace Pagoda. Also visit the Himalayan Mountaineering Institute (closed on Thursday) and Tibetan Refugee Self Help Center (closed on Sunday). If the attraction is closed, you will go to the Japanese temple instead. Transfer back to the hotel for overnight stay in Darjeeling. Day 8: Darjeeling - Siliguri (B)There is no itinerary planned for the day. After breakfast transfer to New Jalpaiguri Railway Station or Bagdogra Airport for your journey onward.
4 Nights 5 Days Darjeeling & Sikkim Tours From Nepal
Day 01: Pick up from your hotel in Kathmandu and then drive to Kathmandu domestic airport. Scenic flight to Bhadrapur. Drive to Gangtok via Kakarvitta ,Siliguri. Arrival in Sikkim [D] Today meet at your hotel in Kathmandu. Drive to Kathmandu airport. Fly to Bhadrapur Airport. On arrival at Bhadrapur Airport , meet your local representative and escorts through enticing views of tea states to Gangtok, the capital city of Sikkim. Upon arrival at Gangtok, check in at hotel and leisure overnight. Day 02: Gangtok - Tsomgo Lake – Ranka Bustee (Village farm House)[BD]. Visit Tsomgo lake. This alke is at an altitude of 3,780m and its near to India China Border. After the visit to the lake drive to Ranka Bustee (Village Farm House). Check in at farm House. Then at evening Witchdoctor and Sikkimese cultural Show followed with dinner. Leisure overnight. Day 03: Gangtok sightseeing and Transfer to Darjeeling[BD]: Today early morning at 7am we will have a walk which is called the Organic Village walk. This walk highlights the history about the Last King of Sikkim about his family and about Kagyu sect ( Black Hat) Monastry. Then back to Farm House for breakfast. After transfer to Darjeeling on the way visit Rumtek Monastry. Check in at Hotel at Darjeeling. Leisure overnight. Day 04: Darjeeling sightseeing[BD] Today, our journey begin with our short excursion to Tiger Hill at early morning to see the view of sunrise overMt. Kanchendzonga. Upnon return to the hotel way, we will visit Yiga-Choling (Ghoom). Then, after breakfast we stroll around Darjeeling for sightseeing. At this juncture, we visit Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park, inhabited by rare representatives of Himalayan fauna: Siberian tiger, Himalayan black bear, red panda, snow leopard and many other animal and bird species. Our next visit will be at Himalayan Mountaineering Institute, Tibetan Refugee Self-Help Center, also known as a major center for the production of Tibetan carpets, woodwork and leather goods, and famous Tea Garden and Tea Factory of Darjeeling. Then in the evening walk around Darjeeling Day 05: Departure [B] Today after breakfast you will be escorted to Bhadrapur domestic airport of Nepal, Again pick up from Kathmandu airport and drop you to your hotel
3 Nights Gangtok with Tsomgo Lake
Day 01: NJP Rly Station / IXB Airport-Gangtok (120 km / 5 hrs)Arrival at Railway Station / Airport. Our representative will meet you on your arrival and assist you in your transfer to Gangtok and hotel accommodation. On arrival, check-in to hotel. Spend rest of the day at leisure.Overnight stay at Gangtok. Day 02: Gangtok Local SightseeingEnjoy early morning breakfast. Later proceed for a full-day sightseeing of Gangtok (at 5,500 ft.) at 7:00 hrs. Your sightseeing starts at Tashi view point, which offers spectacular view of the majestic Mount Kanchenjunga also called Mt. Khanchendzonga (world’s third highest peak at 28,208 ft). Next, visit two temples Ganesh Tok, dedicated to Hindu God Ganesha, and Hanuman Tok, dedicated to monkey God Hanuman. Both the temples offer spectacular panoramic view of the Gangtok town and of the snow capped peaks. Later, proceed to Flower Exhibition center in Gangtok. Sight variety of Orchids, flowering plants and shrubs. Further, visit Cottage Industry and Handicraft Centre, a unit to preserve and promote the ethnic arts and crafts of the state. Afterward, visit Namgyal Institute of Tibetology, whose foundation stone was laid by the 14th Dalai Lama in 1957. It’s a research centre to study on all things Tibetan. There is a museum, and a library, which stores some of the largest collections of Tibetan work after Tibet. Next, visit Dro-dul Chorten Stupa, a huge Buddhist monument marked by a golden top dome. Later visit Enchey Monastery, famous for its Chinese Pagoda style design, and one of the most recognized monastery in Sikkim. The famous masked dance Chaam is performed here every year, usually in December. Break for lunch at 1:00 hrs. After lunch (Own Expences), proceed for sightseeing at Banjakhri Falls, a scenic waterfall set amidst a beautiful landscaped garden reflecting Sikkim’s exotic flora and rich culture. After finishing for the day, at 4:00 pm, return to your hotel in Gangtok. Overnight Stay. Day 03: Excursion to Tsomgo LakeAfter breakfast, proceed for an excursion to Tsomgo Lake (located at an elevation of 12,400 ft), situated 34 km from Gangtok. Tsomgo Lake, also known as Changu Lake, is considered sacred by the locals of Sikkim. The lake is a visual delight for the visitors, owing to its picturesque surroundings. While during winter the lake becomes frozen, in summer it turns into a beautiful canvas of blossoming flowers. Return to Gangtok. Overnight stay at Gangtok hotel. (In case of Land slide or any other reason, Tsomgo Lake is closed; we will provided alternate sightseeing.) Day 04: Gangtok-NJP Rly Station / IXB airport (120 kms / 5 hrs)After breakfast, checkout of the hotel and get transferred to Railway Station / Airport for your onward journey.
Darjeeling Kalimpong and Gangtok in 6 Nights Himalayan Tour
Day 01: Darjeeling ArrivalArrival at Railway Station/Airport. Upon arribal, our representative will meet you and assist you in your transfer to Darjeeling hotel. Upon arrival, check-in at hotel. Day at leisure. Overnight stay at Darjeeling.Day 02: Darjeeling Sightseeing Early morning, excursion to Tiger Hill - Darjeeling’s highest peak at 8,400 ft. Get breathtaking sunrise view over Mt. Khangchendzongha - world’s third highest peak at 28,208 ft. On your way back from Tiger Hill, visit Ghoom Monastery, region’s oldest monastery with a 15 foot tall statue of Buddha.Return to hotel for breakfast and relax. Later, proceed for Darjeeling tour. Take a 50 min Toy Train ride (entitled with UNESCO World Heritage status) from Darjeeling to Ghoom (at 7407 ft.). Get picked up from Ghoom and drive back to Darjeeling for lunch. Later, go for city sightseeing. Visit a Tea Estate and the Himalayan Mountaineering Institute, built to honor sherpa Tenzing Norgay, one of the first man to climb the Mount Everest in 1953. Also, visit Zoological Park, India’s largest high altitude zoo (at 7,000 ft.), home to rare Himalayan animals. Next, visit the traditional styled Japanese Buddhist Temple. Later, proceed to Tibetan Refugee self-help center and watch Tibetan men and women making exquisite hand-crafted items like carpets, jackets, woolen shawls etc. Later, return to hotel. Overnight stay at hotel.Day 03: Darjeeling-Kalimpong (57 km/2 ½ hrs) Sightseeing Enjoy breakfast before transfer to Kalimpong (at 3,950 ft.). On arrival, check-in at hotel. Afternoon, proceed for Kalimpong tour. Visit Mangal Dam temple, Deolo Hill summit (at 5,590 ft.), Dr. Graham’s Home - an orphanage and school, Golf Garden, Durpin Dara Hills & Pine View Nursery. Overnight stay at Kalimpong.Day 04: Kalimpong-Gangtok (75 km/3 hrs) After breakfast, transfer to Gangtok (at 5,500 ft.). On arrival, check-in at hotel. Day at leisure. Overnight stay at Gangtok.Day 05: Gangtok Local Sightseeing Today, go for Gantok city tour covering Tashi view point, which offers sweeping view of Kanchenjunga, Ganesh Tok, Hanuman Tok, Flower show, Cottage Industry and Handicraft Centre, Institute of Tibetology, Dro-dul Chorten, Enchey Monastery & Banjakhri Falls. Overnight stay at Gangtok.Day 06: Excursion to Tsomgo Lake After breakfast, proceed for excursion to Tsomgo Lake also called Changu lake (at 12,400 ft). This glacial lake is considered sacred by the locals of Sikkim. Return to your hotel in Gangtok. Overnight stay.(In case of Land slide or any other reason Tsomgo Lake is closed, we will provided alternate sightseeing.)Day 07: Gangtok-NJP Rly Station/IXB Airport (120 km/5 hrs) After breakfast, check-out and get transferred to Railway Station / Airport for your onward journey.
06 Day Gangtok Lachung with Yumthang Valley tour
Day 01: NJP Rly Station / Bagdogra Airport – Gangtok Upon arrival at New Jalpaiguri Railway Station / Bagdogra Airport, our representative will meet you and transfer you to Gangtok (5,500 ft.) On reaching, check-in at the hotel. Rest of the day at leisure and overnight stay at hotel.Day 02: Gangtok SightseeingAfter breakfast, head for a full-day Gangtok sightseeing tour that incldes visit is to the Ridge Park & Flower Exhibition Center, an absolute treat to eyes with its spectacular display of a wide variety of flowers, especially orchids that are in full bloom during the spring season. Later, visit the Cottage Industry and Handicraft Centre, an ideal spot for souvenir shopping. Here you will see local artisans involved in wood carvings, paintings and weaving inspired from the traditional Sikkamese style. Lunch at hotel. Next visit Dro-dul Chorten, a huge Budddhist religious stupa topped with a golden dome and one of the most important chortens (a Buddhist shrine) of Sikkim. Gangtok sightseeing ends with visit to the Enchey Monastery, located around 6 kms away from Gangtok. It is a 200-year old monastery blessed by Lama Druptob Karpo, a tantric master in Buddhism. Every year, this monastery hosts the popular masked dance called “Chham” in January.Rest of the day at leisure and overnight stay at hotel.Day 03: Gangtok – Lachung After breakfast, check-out at the hotel and proceed to Lachung. Enroute, soak in the mesmerizing vistas of the valleys and halt at Chungthang to view the confluence of rivers Lachen Chu & Lachung Chu. Also, visit the Bhimnala waterfalls that symbolizes huge size and strength. It is popularly called Amitabh falls due to its massive height.On reaching Lachung, you will check-in at the hotel followed by dinner & overnight stay.Day 04: Lachung – Yumthang Valley Excursion After breakfast, proceed to Yumthang Valley known as the Valley of Flowers. This valley is a spectacular paradise of rich flora and fauna amidst green meadows and abundant pine and silver fir trees. During the spring season, it displays rare wildflowers like primulas and rhododendrons. The Shingba Rhododendron Sanctuary located in this valley showcases more than 24 kinds of rhododendrons, you won’t find anywhere else in India. You will then return to the hotel for overnight stay.Day 05: Lachung – Gangtok After breakfast, you will head back to Gangtok (5,500 ft.) and enroute, you will take in the mesmerizing view of the Mt. Kanchenjunga from Singhik view point. On reaching Gangtok, you will check-in at the hotel. Rest of the day at leisure followed by overnight stay at hotel.Day 06: Gangtok – New Jalpaiguri Rly Station / Bagdogra AirportPost breakfast, check-out at the hotel and get transferred to NJP Railway Station/Bagdogra Airport for your onward destination.
Northeast India & Darjeeling by Rail
Anybody can view the sights of India by foot or bus – but you’re not just anybody. Instead, get off the beaten path and see India in a very untypical way – by train. Over two weeks, you’ll head north into Sikkim and Darjeeling via vans and local trains (including the famous toy trains in Darjeeling), giving you an up close and personal experience with authentic India. There’ll be plenty of palaces and forts to spot both on the train and off, and you’ll still get all the social elements of travelling with a group. Add in local meals and a large helping of culture, and this is a trip that’ll stay with you for a long time.