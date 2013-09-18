06 Day Gangtok Lachung with Yumthang Valley tour

Day 01: NJP Rly Station / Bagdogra Airport – Gangtok Upon arrival at New Jalpaiguri Railway Station / Bagdogra Airport, our representative will meet you and transfer you to Gangtok (5,500 ft.) On reaching, check-in at the hotel. Rest of the day at leisure and overnight stay at hotel.Day 02: Gangtok SightseeingAfter breakfast, head for a full-day Gangtok sightseeing tour that incldes visit is to the Ridge Park & Flower Exhibition Center, an absolute treat to eyes with its spectacular display of a wide variety of flowers, especially orchids that are in full bloom during the spring season. Later, visit the Cottage Industry and Handicraft Centre, an ideal spot for souvenir shopping. Here you will see local artisans involved in wood carvings, paintings and weaving inspired from the traditional Sikkamese style. Lunch at hotel. Next visit Dro-dul Chorten, a huge Budddhist religious stupa topped with a golden dome and one of the most important chortens (a Buddhist shrine) of Sikkim. Gangtok sightseeing ends with visit to the Enchey Monastery, located around 6 kms away from Gangtok. It is a 200-year old monastery blessed by Lama Druptob Karpo, a tantric master in Buddhism. Every year, this monastery hosts the popular masked dance called “Chham” in January.Rest of the day at leisure and overnight stay at hotel.Day 03: Gangtok – Lachung After breakfast, check-out at the hotel and proceed to Lachung. Enroute, soak in the mesmerizing vistas of the valleys and halt at Chungthang to view the confluence of rivers Lachen Chu & Lachung Chu. Also, visit the Bhimnala waterfalls that symbolizes huge size and strength. It is popularly called Amitabh falls due to its massive height.On reaching Lachung, you will check-in at the hotel followed by dinner & overnight stay.Day 04: Lachung – Yumthang Valley Excursion After breakfast, proceed to Yumthang Valley known as the Valley of Flowers. This valley is a spectacular paradise of rich flora and fauna amidst green meadows and abundant pine and silver fir trees. During the spring season, it displays rare wildflowers like primulas and rhododendrons. The Shingba Rhododendron Sanctuary located in this valley showcases more than 24 kinds of rhododendrons, you won’t find anywhere else in India. You will then return to the hotel for overnight stay.Day 05: Lachung – Gangtok After breakfast, you will head back to Gangtok (5,500 ft.) and enroute, you will take in the mesmerizing view of the Mt. Kanchenjunga from Singhik view point. On reaching Gangtok, you will check-in at the hotel. Rest of the day at leisure followed by overnight stay at hotel.Day 06: Gangtok – New Jalpaiguri Rly Station / Bagdogra AirportPost breakfast, check-out at the hotel and get transferred to NJP Railway Station/Bagdogra Airport for your onward destination.