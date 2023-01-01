Norbugang Park

All aflutter with prayer flags, the Norbugang 'coronation park' is a historic woodland garden containing a small temple, a huge prayer wheel, a chorten containing earth from each corner of Sikkim, and the simple but deeply significant four-seat Coronation Throne (Norbugang).

Standing beneath a vast cedar tree, the 1641 stone throne looks something like an Olympic podium with places for the crowning lamas and Sikkim's first chogyal (king). Curiously, the chogyal's position is neither central nor highest. In front is a stone with low railings; raise the green metal plate to see what the devout believe to be a footprint of the foremost lama, Lhatsun Chempo.

The park is 1.2km from the bazaar area, 600m off the main road using a turn near Kathok Lake, from which holy water was taken to anoint the chogyal at his coronation.