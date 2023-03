This unmissable feast of colour is a remarkable Hindu religious theme park crowning Solophuk hilltop, 5km southwest of Namchi. It brings together replicas of several great Indian pilgrimage sites including Rameswaram, Dwarka and Jagarnath, all set beneath a towering 33m Shiva statue. Whether you find it moving or kitschy, the views and photo opportunities are spectacular.

Be prepared to walk a fair distance barefooted. A taxi here from Namchi, with a one-hour wait, costs ₹400 return.