The Ngadak gompa's large 2014 prayer hall contains some of the richest new monastery paintings in Sikkim. Beside it is the ruinous, unpainted shell of a far older monastery building which gives a hint of antique Sikkim architecture and is reputedly haunted.

It was previously the palace of Pedi Wangmu, the Sikkimese queen who temporarily overthrew her half-brother in 1700 and finally had him killed years later, only to be murdered by his followers. The palace site became a monastery after her death in 1717. The complex is 1km off the Namchi–Ravangla Rd: turn opposite the Kolkata Kolkata hotel-restaurant, 2.8km from central Namchi.