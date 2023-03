Beside the main Legship road, 5.5km from central Ravangla, very modest Yungdrung Kundrakling is one of only two Bon monasteries in India.

Animistic in nature, Bon preceded Buddhism in Tibet but has since been largely subsumed by it. Temples of both traditions feature direction guardians at the door and inside you'll find similar statuary, albeit with Tonpa Shenrab in the place of the Buddha. Bon prayer wheels are turned anticlockwise.