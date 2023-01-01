Chorten 'Forest'

At the southern end of the Tashiding Gompa complex, this unusual compound contains a 2008 dharma bell, two giant Kashmir cypress trees and a series of large chortens (Tibetan stupas).

Most are painted dazzling-white with golden spires, including the central eye-adorned Thongwa Rangdol, said to absolve the sins of all who gaze upon it. Others are mossy, bare-stone creations; Kench Chorgi Lorde is painted golden. Set all around are colourfully engraved stones bearing the Buddhist mantra om mani padme hum.