A few partially rebuilt wall stubs are all that remain of the palace complex at Rabdentse, which was Sikkim's royal capital from 1670 until it was sacked by Nepali forces in the 18th century. However, it's worth the 1km forest walk from the main car park to contemplate the fabulous viewpoint on which the ruins are located, best photographed between a trio of small, bare-stone stupas.

The entrance gateway is 3km from Upper Pelling along the Geyzing road, 800m further east than the Pemayangtse turn-off. Access to the ruins (on foot only) is free: you only have to pay the ₹50 entry ticket if you wish to peruse an aviary of local pheasants en route.