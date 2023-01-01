Sanghak Choeling Gompa

Near the foot of the vast new Chenrezig Statue, this monastery complex is a contrastingly calm, meditative place with fabulous views, with seven stone stupas on its south side that are attractively unpainted.

It was founded in 1649, along with now-bigger Pemayangtse, by Lhatsun Chenpo – the great lama who had recently left Yuksom after conducting the coronation ceremony for Sikkim's first chogyal (king). The main monastery building was rebuilt in 1714 and 1966 and has a vividly painted interior. It's 2km from the Upper Pelling junction but the last 800m of rocky road is too rough and steep for most taxis. Walk or take a fearless jeep.