Officially unveiled in November 2018, this huge, four-armed statue of Chenrezig (Avalokiteshvara) sits around 500m beyond the attractive little Sanghak Choeling Monastery, via a newly asphalted lane that climbs some very steep hairpin bends from Upper Pelling (walking takes around 45 minutes). In front of the statue is a loop of vertigo-inducing raised glass walkways, from which around 170 steps lead to the base of the statue's plinth.