The most dramatic of four waterfalls between Yuksom and Tashiding, the Phamrong's powerful flow fires itself through a high, green notch then crashes down a steep cliff.

Viewed from the road, it's fronted by several sub-cascades; climbing an overgrown path for around five minutes gets you to a vandalised octagonal viewing pavilion, beyond which are a couple of natural pools just before the main spray. Locals bathe here but access can be rather dicey.